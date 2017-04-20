Triumph Secures Follow-On Contract to Supply Composite Parts for the 787 Dreamliner

Triumph Group (Berwyn, Pa.) has secured a follow-on contract to supply composite detail and assembly parts for Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner. Under the contract, Triumph Precision Components – Composites Center of Excellence site (Milledgeville, Ga.), will produce and deliver composite details and assemblies for the 787 section 47/48 fuselage assembled in Charleston, SC.

Triumph will deliver shipsets directly to the Boeing South Carolina facility for integration into the aft body sections of the airplane. The Triumph Milledgeville site has been a supplier to Boeing South Carolina since 2009.