UMaine Composites Center to Establish Smart Materials Lab, Consortium with MTI Funding

The Maine Technology Institute (MTI) has announced the University of Maine Advanced Structures and Composites Center will receive one of four new awards for collaborative projects that boost Maine’s high-potential, technology-enabled clusters. Under MTI’s Cluster Initiative Program (CIP), the UMaine Composites Center was awarded $438,046 to establish a Smart Materials Industry Consortium and Smart Materials Lab in Orono.
This effort is being led by David Erb, Senior R&D Program Manager at the UMaine Composites Center, with steering committee members from Auburn Manufacturing, Inc., TexTech Industries, Inc., L.L. Bean, Elmet Technologies, US Army (NSRDEC), Advanced Functional Fabrics of America (AFFOA), and the Maine Space Grant Consortium.
ArabPlast to Draw Top Experts, Key Players
ArabPlast 2017, the biggest plastics, petrochemicals and rubber industry exhibition in the Mena region, is set to bring together key players and experts in the sector from around the world in Dubai in early January.
The event will be held between January 8 and 10 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
The previous edition of ArabPlast had seen participation by 906 exhibitors from 41 countries and 27,268 visitors from 119 countries.
Now Showing: ‘All Things Bakelite,’ the Movie
At the Saturday morning session of the recent Plastics Pioneers Association (PPA; McHenry, IL) fall meeting, Glenn Beall, on behalf of the Plastics History and Artifacts Committee, introduced attendees to Mr. Hugh Karraker, a great-grandson of Leo H. Baekeland. We in the industry know him as the “father of modern plastics.” Karraker provided the group with a showing of his film, All Things Bakelite . Bakelite is the original trade name that Leo Baekeland chose for his new material, which is actually phenol-formaldehyde, generally known as phenolic.
The one-hour film by John Maher explores the legacy of Leo Baekeland, who was responsible for one of the most transformative discoveries of the 20th century, said the write-up in the PPA newsletter. Karraker said, “I wanted to celebrate Baekeland’s life; his 1907 invention had a huge impact on our lives, but little is known about him.”
Nano-Modified Aerospace Composites to Enhance Electrical and Thermal Conductivity
New technology that could enhance both the electrical and thermal conductivity of conventional composite materials has been developed thanks to a collaboration between the University of Surrey, University of Bristol and aerospace company Bombardier.
Carbon fibre composites, composed of reinforcing carbon fibres within a plastic, have revolutionised industries that demand strong, yet light materials. However, their application has been hindered by inherently poor electrical and thermal conductivities.
New research, published in the journal Scientific Report, demonstrates that by growing nanomaterials, specifically carbon nanotubes, on the surface of the carbon fibres it is possible to impart these necessary properties.
Multinational Inks €55 Million Deal to Commercialize Bioplastics Technology Developed by Bio-on
Bio-on S.p.A. (Bologna, Italy), a biotechnology company specialized in the production of polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs), has announced the signing of a €55 million multi-license contract with a major multinational company and reported leader in its sector. The goal of Bio-on’s new client is to replace conventional plastic with biodegradable biopolymers made from agro-industrial waste within the next three years using Bio-on’s PHA technology. The name of the customer was not disclosed.
The first license comes into effect with the signing of the agreement, while a second will be activated in the first half of 2017, which will conclude preparatory activities for the launch of the industrial project. All licenses and relative revenues, totaling €55 million, will be developed continuously over the next 24 to 36 months.
Neward Family Trust Donates $100,000 to Plastics Pioneers’ Scholarship Fund
At its fall 2016 meeting in Arlington, VA, the Plastics Pioneers Association’s (PPA) Board of Governors accepted a donation of $100,000 from the Neward Family Trust to support the Education Fund of the PPA.
Lance Neward, who had a lifelong career in the plastics industry, told the board that the plastics industry, particularly through his father’s work, had been very good to his family, and he and his sisters wanted to give back to the industry that has done so much for them. Neward said that his father, Ted Neward, “arrived in California during the middle of the Great Depression, as a college student on a scholarship, with $4 in his pocket. Ultimately, through his work in plastics, he built a substantial, successful career. He often said that he couldn’t have picked a better one.”
Iran Air and Airbus Seal Historic Aircraft Order
Iran Air and Airbus have signed a firm contract for 100 aircraft, building on an initial commitment signed in January 2016 in Paris. The agreement signed by Farhad Parvaresh, Iran Air Chairman and CEO and Fabrice Bregier, Airbus President and CEO, covers 46 A320 Family, 38 A330 Family and 16 A350 XWB aircraft. Deliveries will begin in early 2017.
“I am delighted that we have reached an agreement to go to the next decisive phase and start taking delivery of new aircraft. I am gratified that this new round of cooperation with Airbus has come to fruition and brought us closer with more practical steps to follow for Iran Air’s fleet renewal. Iran Air considers this agreement an important step towards a stronger international presence in civil aviation. We hope this success signals to the world that the commercial goals of Iran and its counterparts are better achieved with international cooperation and collaboration”, said Mr Farhad Parvaresh, Iran Air Chairman and CEO.
Flex-N-Gate Makes Binding Offer to Acquire Seven Plants in Europe
URBANA, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Flex-N-Gate Group today delivered a binding offer to Plastic Omnium to acquire seven Plastic Omnium plants in Europe – four in France, one in Spain and two in Germany – as part of a divestiture required by the European Commission following Plastic Omnium’s recent acquisition of Faurecia Auto Exterior.
As a result of the binding offer for this stand-alone business, Plastic Omnium has agreed to enter into exclusive negotiations with Flex-N-Gate, headquartered in Urbana, Illinois.
Saudi Arabia’s Petchem Exports Growing at 15pc
Saudi Arabia’s petrochemical exports have been seeing a CAGR of 15 per cent and are estimated to reach 100 million tonnes in 2016, said the organisers of the upcoming ArabPlast, a major industrial show in Dubai, UAE.
“Saudi Arabia’s petrochemical sector is largest non-oil sector, with investment estimated at $63.5–150 billion expected in 2020 alone,” added Satish Khanna, general manager, Al Fajer Information and Services, co-organisers of ArabPlast, citing the Saudi Arabia industrial overview report published by Jeddah Chamber.
REI Distribution Center Receives LEED Platinum Certification
Outdoor gear and outfitter company Recreational Equipment Inc. (REI), Seattle, received Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification at its newest distribution center, located in Goodyear, Arizona. Platinum is the highest level in the U.S. Green Building Council’s (USGBC) green building rating system—making it the first distribution center in the U.S. to achieve both LEED Platinum certification and Net Zero Energy.
“REI worked hard to deliver a new standard for the industry that was in line with our values and commitment to sustainable operations. To create an impact that extends far beyond the co-op, we chose to open the design of the facility and our doors to the industry, not only to make it easier for other companies to build this technology into their operations, but to actively encourage them to do so,” says Rick Bingle, REI’s vice president of supply chain.