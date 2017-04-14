Wacker and STC Silicones Agree on Co-Branding of Silicone Compounds

The Munich-based chemical group Wacker and the Brazilian silicone compounder STC Silicones have concluded an agreement on the co-branding of ready-to-use silicone compounds. Under its terms, STC is allowed to promote silicone compounds made from Wacker raw materials with the quality seal “Based on Elastosil”.

Elastosil has been synonymous with high-quality silicone rubber products over more than 60 years, and is now one of Wacker’s most successful brands. STC Silicones is based in Ribeirão Pires in the Brazilian state of São Paulo.

Wacker has been supplying STC Silicones with high-quality silicone raw materials and additives since 2003. The family-owned business uses them to produce ready-to-process silicone compounds for the automotive, medical, electrical and household-product sectors.