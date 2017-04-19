Wohlers Associates to Partner with Materialise on a Design for Additive Manufacturing Course in Belgium

FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, USA, April 18, 2017—Wohlers Associates, Inc., a consulting firm focused on additive manufacturing and 3D printing worldwide, today announced a three-day course on design for additive manufacturing (DfAM). It is being held in collaboration with Materialise, an industry-leading provider of 3D printing software and services. The course is May 31 – June 2, 2017 at the Materialise headquarters location in Leuven, Belgium. Wohlers Associates has twice offered a similar course for NASA Marshall Space Flight Center, which received high marks for its effectiveness.

“We are very happy to collaborate with Materialise, a company with an outstanding reputation and extraordinary track record,” said Terry Wohlers, principal consultant and president of Wohlers Associates. “Designers, engineers, and managers wanting to learn how to design products for AM will benefit from more than 55 years of combined company experience at Materialise and Wohlers Associates.”