Avery Dennison (AVY) to Acquire Finesse Medical

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) announced today that it has acquired Finesse Medical Ltd., an innovator in the development and manufacture of healthcare products used in the management of wound care and skin conditions.

Headquartered in Longford, Ireland, Finesse Medical specializes in the development and application of advanced technologies in wound care and skin treatment, including skin barrier films and protection creams, and silicone and polyurethane foam wound dressings. With revenue over the last year of approximately €15 million, the company is a key supplier to global healthcare-product OEMs and also provides contract manufacturing and product development services.