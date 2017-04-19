Cardinal Health Buying Medical Supplies Business From Medtronic for $6.1 Billion

Cardinal Health Inc. is buying several medical product lines from Medtronic for $6.1 billion in cash.

In the deal with the medical-device giant, Dublin-based Cardinal (NYSE:CAH) has agreed to buy Medtronic’s patient care, deep vein thrombosis and nutritional insufficiency lines.

The company said the lines include 23 product categories and several well-established brands used in nearly every U.S. hospital, including Curity, Kendall, Dover, Argyle and Kangaroo.