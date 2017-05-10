Newly Formed Spectrum Plastics Brings Medtech OEMs Full Range of Injection Molding, Extrusion Services

Mid-market private equity firm Kohlberg & Co. LLC (Mount Kisco, NY) announced today that it has closed the acquisition of Pexco and successfully merged it with PPC Industries Inc., a Kohlberg portfolio business that also comprises Kelpac Medical.
Pexco has a more than 50-year history of providing injection molding and extrusion services to medical device OEMs. Kelpac Medical is specialized in medical tubing and assemblies. The companies will operate under the new name of Spectrum Plastics Group (Minneapolis, MN), which will have its official debut at the co-located MD&M East and PLASTEC East event in New York next month.
