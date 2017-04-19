Raumedic Appoints Seasoned Medtech Executive CEO of U.S. Operation

Raumedic AG (Helmbrechts, Germany) has appointed William F. Gearhart CEO of the group’s U.S. headquarters in Mills River, NC. He has been tasked with developing the Raumedic brand into an industry-leading standard for high-quality, value-added medical and pharmaceutical products in North America, the company said in a press release.

“After a thorough search, we concluded that Bill’s leadership and experience in the medical engineering industry, along with his considerable track record of success in the start up, growth and leadership of high-performance medical device companies, made him the ideal candidate for the role,” said Raumedic Group CEO Martin Bayer said.

The 60,000-square-foot facility in Mills River began production in January 2016. It serves as a production and development center for customer-specific polymer components and systems and includes a 13,000-square-foot ISO Class 7 cleanroom. It is the company’s first plant outside of Germany.