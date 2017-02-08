Clariant Will Expand Plant in Lewiston, ME To Produce More Medical Plastic Compounds

Muttenz, February 6, 2017 – Clariant, a world leader in specialty chemicals, announces it will expand its plant in Lewiston, ME, and install a new compounding line to help meet growing demand for pre-colored medical plastic compounds that are supplied under the MEVOPUR® brand name. The new capacity will come on-line in Q4 2017.

The news is being released at Pharmapack Europe 2017 in Paris (February 1-3) where Clariant is exhibiting on stand C35/C37, and at MD&M West 2017 (booth #2450), which is being held in Anaheim, CA, February 7 – 9.