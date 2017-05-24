Taking Small Steps to Leverage Big Data in Your Business

What can the life sciences, electronics and semiconductor industries teach us about manufacturing? Plenty, according to Doug Suerich, who has the enviable professional title of Product Evangelist at The PEER Group Inc., a supplier of factory automation software for smart manufacturing applications headquartered in Kitchener, ON, Canada. He will be bringing the good word to the co-located MD&M and PLASTEC East events in New York, NY, next month, but graciously agreed to share a preview of his talking points with PlasticsToday.

Advanced manufacturing operates under the dual imperatives of reducing costs while maintaining, if not increasing, quality and throughput. Smart manufacturing techniques can help to achieve those goals by leveraging big data and predictive analytics. Suerich will illustrate that at the event by referencing a couple of case studies during his presentation on June 13.