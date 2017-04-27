Milacron to Invest an Estimated $5 Million and Create up to 70 New Jobs Through Consolidation at Their DME Product Brand Greenville, MI Facility

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE: MCRN), a leading industrial technology company serving the plastics processing industry is proud to announce that DME Company LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Milacron, will expand its Greenville manufacturing facility in, Greenville, MI. Milacron plans to invest approximately $5 million and create up to 70 full-time jobs in Michigan. This achievement was made possible in partnership with The Right Place, Inc. and Montcalm Economic Alliance, in collaboration with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and the City of Greenville.

This expansion and investment announcement follows the recent decision to close a DME facility in Youngwood, PA. Milacron plans to consolidate operations of its mold technology manufacturing and fabrication to its Greenville, MI location. In addition to the consolidation, Milacron plans to make significant investments to expand the capabilities of its Greenville location.