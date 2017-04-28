Milacron Sees Strong Start to 2017 Fueled by Growth in Consumables

Milacron wrapped up 2016 with a “solid growth performance” and has seen a “great start to 2017,” said Milacron CEO Tom Goeke, adding that it’s a “reaffirmation of our consumables strategy and confirms we’re on the right track.” One of Milacron’s core strategies is to leverage its large and diverse customer base for consumables, where it saw “particular strength in aftermarket sales.”

Sales in the first quarter of 2017 were $285.4 million, a 4.3% increase on a constant currency basis and up 2.9% from sales of $277.3 million in the same period a year ago. In the medical, packaging and automotive end markets sales were lower, with packaging up in the mid-single digits and automotive flat. Sales were higher in electronics, consumer goods, construction and job shop/custom molders. By geography, sales in North America were lower while sales in Europe, China and India were higher.