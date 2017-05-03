Milacron had Strong Start in 2017

Processing equipment maker Milacron showed a “solid growth performance” in 2016, and has seen a “great start to 2017,” the Cincinnati, Ohio-based company says.

Sales in the first quarter of 2017 were US$285.4 million, up 2.9% from sales of US$277.3 million in the same period a year ago. In the medical, packaging, and automotive end markets, sales were lower, with packaging up in the mid-single digits and automotive flat. Sales were higher in electronics, consumer goods, construction, and job shop/custom molders. By geography, sales in North America were lower while sales in Europe, China, and India were higher.