NewAge Industries Pumps $9.5 Million Into Plant Upgrade

Because of the popularity of its line of AdvantaPure tubing, hose and molded components, NewAge Industries (Southampton, PA) has announced that it will invest $9.5 million in facility upgrades. It will expand and renovate 40,000 square feet of space, adding cleanroom suites, inspection areas and warehousing at its headquarters and manufacturing facility just north of Philadelphia.

The high-purity AdvantaPure product line is manufactured for single-use biopharma and pharmaceutical applications such as vaccine production and cell culture media transfer for harvest, filtration, fermentation, sampling and storage, according to company information.

“AdvantaPure has come a long way in a relatively short time period,” said Ken Baker, CEO of the division, which was launched in 2002. “Our expertise in tubing, hose and fluid transfer solutions positioned us to advise our customers on how to meet their unique challenges in this highly technical market, and now we’re expanding to meet this demand and prepare for the future.”