Neward Family Trust Donates $100,000 to Plastics Pioneers’ Scholarship Fund

At its fall 2016 meeting in Arlington, VA, the Plastics Pioneers Association’s (PPA) Board of Governors accepted a donation of $100,000 from the Neward Family Trust to support the Education Fund of the PPA.

Lance Neward, who had a lifelong career in the plastics industry, told the board that the plastics industry, particularly through his father’s work, had been very good to his family, and he and his sisters wanted to give back to the industry that has done so much for them. Neward said that his father, Ted Neward, “arrived in California during the middle of the Great Depression, as a college student on a scholarship, with $4 in his pocket. Ultimately, through his work in plastics, he built a substantial, successful career. He often said that he couldn’t have picked a better one.”