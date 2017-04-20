North Central Equity Acquires Sunrise Fiberglass

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–North Central Equity LLC, a Minneapolis based holding company, announced that it has acquired Sunrise Fiberglass LLC, a company that specializes in producing custom-fabricated fiberglass components and related assemblies.

Sunrise Fiberglass makes unique fiberglass reinforced composite components, structures, and assemblies for original equipment manufacturers in a range of industries. The company’s services include creating molds, fabricating parts with open-faced and closed molds using a variety of resins, and assembling, painting and finishing those fiberglass parts to specific customer requirements. Sunrise maintains a Quality System and a Material Requirements Planning System to meet each customer’s particular demands for quality and delivery. The company is located just north of Minneapolis/Saint Paul in the suburb of Wyoming, Minnesota. The company’s web address www.sunrisefiberglass.com.