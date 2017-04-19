NOVA Chemicals Signs Agreement to Grow its U.S. Gulf Coast Presence

NOVA Chemicals Corporation (“NOVA Chemicals”) and Williams Partners L.P. (“Williams”) today announced that NOVA Chemicals has agreed to acquire Williams’ 88.46% ownership interest in the Geismar, Louisiana olefins plant, approximately 525 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the plant, and Williams’ interest in the Ethylene Trading Hub in Mt. Belvieu, Texas (collectively, the “Business”). Under the terms of the membership interest purchase agreement, NOVA Chemicals will pay $2.1 billion for the Business, subject to working capital adjustments. Upon closing, NOVA Chemicals and Williams will enter into a long-term arrangement for Williams to transport and supply ethane feedstock to support the plant.

The plant produces approximately 1.95 billion pounds of ethylene annually and is located in the U.S. Gulf Coast region, the largest refining and petrochemical production hub in North America. With riverfront access, the adjacent land represents a significant opportunity for future growth.