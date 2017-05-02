Nova to Pay Large Settlement to Dow in Polymer Patent Suit

In what could be the largest patent infringement damage award in Canadian history, Nova Chemicals Corporation has been ordered to pay a major settlement to The Dow Chemical Company after a recent Canadian court ruling in a case involving polyethylene resins.

In late April, a federal judge issued a written decision that details how much Dow can claim from an estimated $1 billion in revenue Nova collected while infringing on Dow’s Canadian patent 2,160,705, which sets out a method to make the thin plastic packaging used in end products such as garbage bags and food wrappings.