Food Markets for Converted Flexible Packaging to Reach $15.5 Billion

CLEVELAND, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Food markets for converted flexible packaging accounted for 71% of total demand in 2016 and are expected to rise to $15.5 billion in 2021. Ongoing product introductions and trends favoring smaller package sizes will fuel opportunities as will the need for enhanced shelf life and package resealability. These and other trends are presented in Converted Flexible Packaging Market in the US, 14th Edition, a new study from The Freedonia Group, a Cleveland-based industry research firm.

According to analyst Katie Wieser, “Pouches and bags will capture share from rigid packaging most significantly in areas where convenience of use and storage economy are critical advantages, such as in the candy, snack, and beverage markets.”