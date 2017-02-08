Caps and Closures Growth Stimulated by Single-Serve Beverages

The competitive edge in the U.S. caps and closures market for noncarbonated beverages is likely to get sharper over time as market leaders already possess a wide number of loyal clients with long-term contracts and are looking to expand. However, smaller players do hold the advantage of adapting to newer technologies faster while the larger players are left to wrestle with the high switching costs.

The U.S. caps and closures for noncarbonated beverages market was valued at around US$2.64 billion in 2016, registering a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2016 to 2024. By the end of 2024, this revenue is expected to reach $3.82 billion.