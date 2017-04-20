Polyethylene Exports Pushing 300%-Plus Growth in North America

Domestic production of polyethylene will exceed domestic demand, creating opportunities over the next decade for North American companies to export their excess supply to regions like China, Africa and India. Thanks to the shale gas revolution, North America’s cost competitiveness is driving this expected production capacity of polyethylene (PE) faster than domestic demand increases.

The global demand for PE, the largest global plastic resin that is used to make packaging and other products, is expected to grow to 170 million metric tons per year by 2026, up from the 100 million metric tons per year produced in 2016.