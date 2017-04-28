Select Page

Ohio Pack Expands Production In Heath, Ohio

by | Apr 28, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Packaging

Ohio Pack, a manufacturer of the raw material used in flexible packaging for the food industry, will build a new manufacturing facility in Heath, Ohio. The company will invest nearly $25.4 million and add 66 jobs over five years.

The company will build a 135,000-square-foot facility on a 20-acre property located in the Heath-Newark-Licking County Port Authority’s Central Ohio Aerospace and Technology Center.

