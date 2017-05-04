Pregis Acquires Sharp Packaging Systems; Adds Bagging Systems Capability to Protective Packaging Portfolio

DEERFIELD, Ill., May 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Pregis has acquired Sussex, Wisconsin-based Sharp Packaging Systems for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will enable Pregis to expand its product portfolio to include a complete line of flexible packaging bagging systems and materials.

“The shift to dimensional weight-based transport pricing is making bagging an attractive option for a variety of products that do not require cushioning protection. By adding bagging systems to our already robust protective packaging product offering, we can offer customers—particularly those whose market strategy includes ecommerce—another option to deliver their products to consumers,” said Kevin Baudhuin, president and chief executive officer.