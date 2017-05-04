Select Page

Pregis Acquires Sharp Packaging Systems; Adds Bagging Systems Capability to Protective Packaging Portfolio

by | May 4, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Packaging

DEERFIELD, Ill., May 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Pregis has acquired Sussex, Wisconsin-based Sharp Packaging Systems for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will enable Pregis to expand its product portfolio to include a complete line of flexible packaging bagging systems and materials.

“The shift to dimensional weight-based transport pricing is making bagging an attractive option for a variety of products that do not require cushioning protection. By adding bagging systems to our already robust protective packaging product offering, we can offer customers—particularly those whose market strategy includes ecommerce—another option to deliver their products to consumers,” said Kevin Baudhuin, president and chief executive officer.

Source Link

Related Posts

Pregis Acquires Sharp Packaging Systems; Adds Bagging Systems Capability to Protective Packaging Portfolio

by | May 4, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Packaging | 0 Comments

Pregis has acquired Sussex, Wisconsin-based Sharp Packaging Systems for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will enable Pregis to expand its product portfolio to

Read More

Magna Bridges Silicon Valley to Auto Industry Through new Technology Advisory Council

by | May 4, 2017 | Automotive, Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

With technology impacting virtually every aspect of the vehicle, Magna has assembled a Technology Advisory Council to contribute to future innovation projects,

Read More

Albis Plastics Breaks Ground on U.S. Compounding Plant

by | May 4, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Albis Plastic Corp. recently held a groundbreaking ceremony at the future site of its new compounding plant in Duncan, SC. The plant will manufacture prime engineering

Read More

Hexagon Composites JV

by | May 4, 2017 | Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

Hexagon Composites ASA has entered into a joint venture (JV) with hydrogen company Nel ASA and fuel cell specialist PowerCell Sweden AB for the development of

Read More

New Process Promises Greener, More Efficient Carbon Fiber Recycling

by | May 4, 2017 | Daily News, Plastics Materials, Process Recycling | 0 Comments

While it is already possible to recycle carbon fiber, the material is often simply ground up, or broken down using high temperatures and harsh chemicals – the latter of

Read More

River Bend Industries Adds Advanced Molding Presses

by | May 4, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Injection Molding | 0 Comments

Quantum Plastics LLC (Elgin, IL) announced that it has spent more than $1.5 million on new Absolute Haitian injection presses with Yushin and HyRobotics robots. Its

Read More

Engel Group Appoints new Chief Financial Officer

by | May 4, 2017 | Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

The Engel Group, a manufacturer of plastic injection molding systems headquartered in Schwertberg, Austria, has appointed Markus Richter as chief financial officer

Read More

Involute Extruder Screw Elements for Highly-Filled Materials

by | May 4, 2017 | Daily News, Extrusion, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

To significantly increase throughput rates of its ZSK extruder series, the company has developed special involute screw and kneading elements with a new and

Read More

The Megatrends That are Reshaping Food and Beverage Packaging

by | May 4, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Packaging | 0 Comments

Plastics and packaging are nearly synonymous. Packaging of all types from food and beverage to consumer goods to durables makes use of plastics because of its durability,

Read More

Braskem Presents ‘I’m Green’ Plastic Packaging for Coffee

by | May 4, 2017 | Daily News, Packaging | 0 Comments

Braskem will present applications for its ‘I’m green’ green plastic packaging, including coffee packaging for The Netherlands’ Peeze at Interpack this week (May 4-10).

Read More

Submit a Comment