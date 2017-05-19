PepsiCo Joins New Plastics Economy Initiative as Core Partner

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — PepsiCo has joined the New Plastics Economy initiative as a Core Partner, signaling the global food and beverage company’s continued commitment to reduce packaging waste.

Led by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, the New Plastics Economy is bringing together industry, government, NGOs, scientists, students and citizens to build a more sustainable global plastics value chain.