Plastic-to-Diesel Plant Coming to Nova Scotia

Renewable waste companies PK Clean Technologies Inc. and Sustane Technologies Inc. have executed an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract to install a plastic-to-synthetic diesel plant in Chester, N.S.

The build is expected to be completed in December 2017 and the first fuel output delivered by early 2018. PK Clean, which is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is supplying the technology to Halifax-based Sustane, which is in the process of building an advanced materials separation facility to extract the plastic required from municipal solid waste (MSW) for conversion to synthetic diesel, as well as recover biomass pellets from the organic waste. The Sustane facility will have the capacity to process 70,000 tonnes per annum of MSW which will be diverted from the Chester Municipality landfill.