Plastics Compensation is Down, but Employee Optimism is Up

Despite the continuation of a three-year decline in average compensation, plastics professionals are optimistic about the future, according to the 2017 Plastics Salary and Trends Survey, which reports earnings for the previous calendar year. Average total cash compensation (salaries plus bonuses and incentives) decreased 1% to $112,740 in 2016.

A total of 1,351 plastics professionals shared details about their 2016 compensation in the salary survey, conducted by Gros Executive Recruiters (Franklin, TN) and the Society of Plastics Engineers (Bethel, CT).