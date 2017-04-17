Proto Labs Reaches Settlement With ICO Products on Quoting Technology

Digital manufacturing company Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB) and ICO Products, an Ohio-based plastic injection molding manufacturer, have reached an agreement to settle an ongoing patent infringement dispute related to Proto Labs’ proprietary quoting technology.

As a result of this settlement, Proto Labs received monetary compensation and an equity stake in ICO Products with a future option to take a larger stake in the company. Concurrent with the agreement, ICO Products enters into a license agreement with Proto Labs granting ICO Products rights to continued use of certain aspects of Proto Labs’ proprietary technology in its quoting system.