Proto Labs Reaches Settlement With ICO Products on Quoting Technology

Digital manufacturing company Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB) and ICO Products, an Ohio-based plastic injection molding manufacturer, have reached an agreement to settle an ongoing patent infringement dispute related to Proto Labs’ proprietary quoting technology.
As a result of this settlement, Proto Labs received monetary compensation and an equity stake in ICO Products with a future option to take a larger stake in the company. Concurrent with the agreement, ICO Products enters into a license agreement with Proto Labs granting ICO Products rights to continued use of certain aspects of Proto Labs’ proprietary technology in its quoting system.
Related Posts
NCC Formulates Support for SMEs
The National Composites Centre (NCC) and Composites UK, the trade association for the UK composites industry, are working together on delivering a package of support
Packaging, not Product, is at the Core of PepsiCo’s LIFEWTR
PepsiCo has introduced a premium bottled water brand featuring packaging that is more central to the brand than the product itself. LIFEWTR, a purified water pH-balanced
Milliken Acquires Keystone Aniline Corp.
Spartanburg-based Milliken & Co. announced Thursday it has acquired the assets of Keystone Aniline Corp. Keystone, headquartered in Chicago, produces dyes, pigments,
Palziv North America Expands Production Plant In Louisberg, North Carolina
Palziv North America, an internationally recognized manufacturer of polyethylene foams, plans to invest nearly $5.2 million and add 40 jobs as part of an expansion
Metallocene Polypropylene Resin Eliminates Weld Lines in Interior Plastic Parts
Weld line elimination and excellent surface appearance are key properties achievable with a new grade of glass fiber-reinforced thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) based
Canada’s Plastic Packaging Recycling Rate Continues To Rise
The Canadian Plastics Industry Association (CPIA) released a new report today: “2015 Post-Consumer Plastics Recycling in Canada” informing Canadians that their recycling
Proto Labs Reaches Settlement With ICO Products on Quoting Technology
Digital manufacturing company Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB) and ICO Products, an Ohio-based plastic injection molding manufacturer, have reached an agreement to settle an
Gulf Plastic Investments Seen at $55bn
Gulf investments in the plastic industry amount to around $55 billion, (Dh202 billion), said the secretary general of the Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA).
Wacker and STC Silicones Agree on Co-Branding of Silicone Compounds
The Munich-based chemical group Wacker and the Brazilian silicone compounder STC Silicones have concluded an agreement on the co-branding of ready-to-use
Sky’s the Limit for ‘Fuzzy Fibers’
The laboratory of materials scientist Pulickel Ajayan at Rice University, in collaboration with researchers at NASA, has developed ‘fuzzy fibers’ of silicon carbide that