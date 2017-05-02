R&D/Leverage Promotes from Within for Sales Director Position

On the heels of the recent promotion of Mike Stiles from Director of Sales to CEO, R&D/Leverage (Lee’s Summit, MO) has announced that Duncan Hardy will fill the position left vacant by Stiles. Hardy has been with R&D/Leverage, a manufacturer of precision injection and blow molds, since 1999, where he started with the company’s UK facility.

While some industry observers have spotted a trend in some areas of professional sales away from face-to-face selling, Hardy doesn’t believe that applies to the industries his company serves. “I don’t believe that to be true, it’s a theoretical idea. In our industry, the lead times and pricing are relatively the same across the competitive landscape. Those who can build relationships and trust will get the order. Face-to-face selling is as important as it’s ever been.” Hardy believes this relationship building is the first of three key factors for sales success.