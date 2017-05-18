BIR Programme Includes Hong Kong Insights

The Brussels-based Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) has announced that at its May 2017 World Recycling Convention in Hong Kong, a government official from that city will provide a presentation on recycling efforts there. Hon-Meng Wong, assistant director (Waste Reduction & Recycling) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Environment Protection Department has been invited to speak at the BIR International Trade Council meeting taking place Monday, 22 May, at 14:30.

Also, Gary Tam, who is a senior environmental protection officer in the Environmental Compliance Division of Hong Kong’s Environmental Protection Department, will take the floor during the plenary meeting of the International Environment Council on Wednesday, 24 May, at 13:30 in the afternoon.