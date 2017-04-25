Campbell Soup Company, Church & Dwight, Henkel, Nestlé Waters North America, RB, Unilever, and Ocean Spray Join How2Recycle® Label Program

At the Walmart Sustainability Milestone Summit event today, Campbell Soup Company, Church & Dwight, Henkel, Nestlé Waters North America, RB, and Unilever all announced that they will be joining the How2Recycle® label program to educate consumers how to recycle packaging correctly.

“Accurate on-package recycling labels such as the How2Recycle label are critical in helping consumers know how to recycle more, and better,” says Kelly Cramer, who leads the How2Recycle program at Sustainable Packaging Coalition. “Thanks to their leadership in sustainability, more packaging will get recycled to help make the future of the recycling system resilient.”