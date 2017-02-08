CarbonLite to Build PET Recycling Plant in Dallas

CarbonLite, with corporate headquarters in Los Angeles and a manufacturing facility in Riverside, California, has announced that it is building a $62 million plant to recycle postconsumer polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles in Dallas. The company’s second processing facility will be able to process 100 million pounds of PET bottles annually using 100 percent green power, CarbonLite says.

The 230,000-square-foot facility is scheduled to start up at the end of the second quarter 2017, according to Leon Farahnik, chairman and CEO of CarbonLite.