ISRI2017: Determining the Direction of US Trade Policy

Robert Lighthizer, President Trump’s pick for U.S. Trade Representative, has yet to be confirmed, which has contributed to uncertainty regarding the direction of U.S. trade policy under the Trump administration, said Scott Miller of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Washington.

Miller, along with Paul DeLaney of the Washington-headquartered Kyle House Group, spoke at the session “U.S. Trade Policy and What to Expect Over the Next Four Years” during the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries 2017 Convention & Exposition (ISRI2017) in late April in New Orleans. Adina Renee Adler, ISRI senior director of government relations and international affairs, moderated the session.