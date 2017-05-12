Rumors Swirl Regarding Future Chinese Import Restrictions

Scrap metal traders and processors in China are expressing growing concern that China’s Ministry of Environmental Protection (MEP) is preparing a directive that will ban the import of several scrap materials.

According to recyclers who say they have spoken to trade association representatives based in China or to lower-level Chinese central government employees, the MEP as of mid-May is not making any detailed statements about the pending changes, but has acknowledged that such changes are being drafted.

Metals processors who have spoken to China-based association personnel say “category 7” scrap metals, which includes the high-volume baled wire and cable and shredded motor grades, are among the types of scrap that could be prohibited, perhaps as soon as 2019.