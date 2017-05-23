Reichhold and Polynt Complete Merger to Create a Global Specialty Chemicals Group

GREENWICH, Conn., May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Reichhold and Polynt are pleased to announce the closing of the combination announced last year, after having received all regulatory approvals. The new Polynt-Reichhold (or “the Group”) is a global company in the Intermediates, Coating and Composite Resins, Thermoset Compounds, Gel-coats and niche Specialties with more than €2 billion in revenues. Black Diamond Capital Management, L.L.C. (“Black Diamond”) and Investindustrial are equal investors in the new Group.

This combination enhances the Group’s leading position as a global, vertically-integrated specialty chemicals player, with significant presence in North America, Europe, and Asia, based on Reichhold’s global scale, extensive product portfolio and R&D competencies, now further reinforced by Polynt with the successful integration of PCCR and CCP in the last five years. The Group’s excellence in serving customers around the world will be further strengthened by the merger of best-in-class innovation and a customer oriented approach.