Robert Willig Joins Plasan Carbon Composites as President & CEO

Company plans to continue to supply world-class composite solutions, expand into additional transportation segments.

Plasan Carbon Composites (PCC), a leading supplier of carbon fiber-reinforced composite components for the transportation market, today announced that Robert “Bob” Willig has joined the company as president and CEO, replacing James Staargaard, who has stepped down but will continue to advise the board on strategic matters. Willig has a proven track record of financial performance, turnaround leadership, lean implementation, and new business development while heading automotive suppliers in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. His expertise lies in establishing a high level of trust with customers, co-workers, board members, and shareholders while directing high-performing global leadership teams that build powerful plans and actions and deliver robust business results.