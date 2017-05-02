Scigrip Appoints Distributors in Germany, Switzerland and Austria

Scigrip, a supplier of adhesive solutions, has appointed three new distributors in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. Goessl & Pfaff GmbH (Germany), Astorit AG (Switzerland) and ASTORplast GmbH (Austria) are the new distributors. According to Scigrip, the three companies have strong supply links with a variety of industrial sectors including automotive, rail and industrial assembly, and are well established in their regions.