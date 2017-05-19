Small Composites Business Wins Lockheed Martin Award

Kansas-based Leading Technology Composites (LTC), which makes composite aerospace details, has won an Outstanding Small Business of the Year for 2016 for Manufacturing Composite Assemblies presented by Lockheed Martin.
LTC has been a supplier and partner of Lockheed Martin for the past 12 years, delivering composite assemblies to the aerospace company.
