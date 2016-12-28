Solegear Announces Acquisition of LINDAR’s Bioplastic Division

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – Dec. 23, 2016) – Solegear Bioplastic Technologies Inc. (the “Company” or “Solegear”) (TSX VENTURE:SGB) is pleased to announce that it entered into a definitive agreement on December 22, 2016 with LINDAR Corporation (“LINDAR”) to acquire 100% of LINDAR’s bioplastic division for CAD$845,000, comprising 4,225,000 common shares of the Company (the “Shares”) at a deemed price of $0.20 per share (the “Asset Purchase”).

Located in Minnesota, LINDAR has been producing thermoformed packaging since 1993 and is a recognized leader in packaging innovations, including single-serve and tamper evident food packaging.

“The food industry has been most significantly impacted by consumer and regulatory concerns about safety,” said Paul Antoniadis, CEO of Solegear. “LINDAR was one of the early innovators to embrace the important role packaging design can play in ensuring food safety. By combining LINDAR’s thermoformed packaging know-how with Solegear’s commitment to engineering plant-based materials with no BPAs or phthalates, this acquisition positions Solegear with the people, infrastructure, products and pricing to further scale our business at a faster rate.”