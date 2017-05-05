SPE Announces new CEO

by | May 5, 2017 | Business, Daily News

The Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE; Bethel, CT) has announced that Patrick Farrey will succeed Wim De Vos as the association’s CEO. De Vos will step down in June.

Farrey comes to SPE after a 23-year career in the publication and association management sector. As Vice President at Kellen, a U.S. association management firm, he supported several associations and was the acting Executive Director for some of them. “With over 15 years managing societies and associations, Farrey brings a great deal of non-profit experience,” said President Scott Owens.

Source Link
plastics daily news

Related Posts

Chomarat sets up €35 Million Investment Plan

by | May 5, 2017 | Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

Textile group Chomarat has set up an investment plan worth €35 million over a three-year period to boost innovation and modernize its French sites in the Ardèche region.

Read More

SPE Announces new CEO

by | May 5, 2017 | Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

The Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE; Bethel, CT) has announced that Patrick Farrey will succeed Wim De Vos as the association’s CEO. De Vos will step down in June.

Read More

ISRI2017: Plastic’s Point of View

by | May 5, 2017 | Daily News, Plastics Materials, Process Recycling | 0 Comments

Plastics recycling is not unlike other recyclable materials when it comes to quality: the cleaner the bale, the more money that can be made. Speakers in several sessions

Read More

Natvar Introduces Tight-Tolerance, Micro-Extruded Thermoplastic Medical Tubing Line

by | May 5, 2017 | Daily News, Extrusion, Medical, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Medical tubing supplier Natvar (City of Industry, CA), a Tekni-Plex company, has introduced a new tight-tolerance micro-extrusion product line made from thermoplastics and

Read More

Hexcel’s Q1

by | May 5, 2017 | Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

Hexcel reports net sales of US$478.8 million for Q1, compared to US$497.7 million in the same period of 2016, 3.8% lower than last year. Commercial Aerospace

Read More

Werth Introduces What it Claims is “World’s Most Accurate” Coordinate Measuring Machine

by | May 5, 2017 | Daily News, Part/Product Design | 0 Comments

Werth Messtechnik GmbH (Giessen, Germany) is introducing its new TomoCheck HA (High Accuracy) 200, a coordinate measuring machine (CMM) with computed tomography

Read More

Pregis Acquires Sharp Packaging Systems; Adds Bagging Systems Capability to Protective Packaging Portfolio

by | May 4, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Packaging | 0 Comments

Pregis has acquired Sussex, Wisconsin-based Sharp Packaging Systems for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will enable Pregis to expand its product portfolio to

Read More

Magna Bridges Silicon Valley to Auto Industry Through new Technology Advisory Council

by | May 4, 2017 | Automotive, Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

With technology impacting virtually every aspect of the vehicle, Magna has assembled a Technology Advisory Council to contribute to future innovation projects,

Read More

Albis Plastics Breaks Ground on U.S. Compounding Plant

by | May 4, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Albis Plastic Corp. recently held a groundbreaking ceremony at the future site of its new compounding plant in Duncan, SC. The plant will manufacture prime engineering

Read More

Hexagon Composites JV

by | May 4, 2017 | Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

Hexagon Composites ASA has entered into a joint venture (JV) with hydrogen company Nel ASA and fuel cell specialist PowerCell Sweden AB for the development of

Read More

Submit a Comment