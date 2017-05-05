SPE Announces new CEO

The Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE; Bethel, CT) has announced that Patrick Farrey will succeed Wim De Vos as the association’s CEO. De Vos will step down in June.

Farrey comes to SPE after a 23-year career in the publication and association management sector. As Vice President at Kellen, a U.S. association management firm, he supported several associations and was the acting Executive Director for some of them. “With over 15 years managing societies and associations, Farrey brings a great deal of non-profit experience,” said President Scott Owens.