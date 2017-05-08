StackTeck Expands Overseas Representation

Injection mold maker StackTeck Systems Ltd. has expanded its overseas representation.
The Brampton, Ont.-based firm has appointed Philippe Mafille as its representative in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) regions.
