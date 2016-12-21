Sterling Technologies Expanded Operations In Lake City, Pennsylvania

Sterling Technologies, Inc., a designer and manufacturer of rotationally molded plastic products, will expand operations at its existing facility at its operations center, 10047 Keystone Drive in Lake City, Erie County, Pennsylvania. The company plans to create 66 new full-time jobs.
To accommodate record growth, Sterling will expand operations facility. Sterling has committed to investing $2,001,300 in the project, including building acquisition and improvements and equipment purchases. Sterling will also create 66 new, full-time jobs over the next three years while retaining 161 existing positions.
Custom Profile Inc. Announces 54 new Jobs, $2.28M Investment
WALKER, MI — Custom Profile, Inc. announced it will be moving the production from a Wisconsin company it recently acquired to its operations at 2535 Waldorf Court NW.
The company is expected to add 54 new jobs and invest $2.28 million to support the relocation over the next three years, according to an announcement by the Right Place Inc.
Custom Profile, which is owned by Blackford Capital, Inc., announced the purchase of privately held Bemis Manufacturing of Sheboygan Falls, Wis. earlier this year. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Injection Molding Company Empire Precision now Offers Tooling-Only Services
Empire Precision Plastics (Rochester, NY), a manufacturer of high-volume, injection molded opaque and optic components, announced today that it has purchased assets from Advanced Mold & Tooling, based in Gates, NY. This acquisition appreciably expands Empire’s tooling and manufacturing capabilities, and increases its ability to build high-cavitation tools used in the medical, industrial, firearms and electronics industries, the company said in a news release.
With the addition of tool-making equipment such as wire EDM and high-speed CNC milling, Empire will expand the capacity of its in-house tool room. The company has also obtained several molding machines, which will quadruple its precision injection molding capacity and overall output. Empire is also growing its talent base, having hired a significant number of designers, toolmakers and other specialists from the former Advanced.
INDEVCO & Napco to Unveil MicroMB Plastic Compounds at Arabplast 2017
INDEVCO and Napco will showcase MicroMB plastic compounds during Arabplast 2017 at Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre 8-10 January 2017.
INDEVCO and Napco will exhibit new MicroMB plastic compounds for the first time during Arabplast 2017 at Hall 8 Booth #8A105 at Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre from 8-10 January. At the booth, plastic converters can learn more about MicroMB brand range of masterbatches, additives, recycled resins, compounded polymers and fillers.
Aircraft, Automobile Manufacturers Driving Demand for High-Strength, Lightweight Carbon Fiber
Led by industrial applications, such as the manufacture of aircraft, automobiles, pressure vessels, wind turbines and sporting goods, the global market for carbon fibers is growing dramatically—more than 8% per year through 2020, according to new research from business intelligence company IHS Markit (London).
IHS Markit expects global consumption of carbon fiber to grow from over 60 thousand metric tons (TMT) in 2015 to approximately 90 TMT by 2020. Carbon fibers are lightweight, high-strength materials that serve as reinforcing agents in high-performance composites made from specialty epoxy resins and engineering thermoplastics.
CI Capital’s Maroon Group Acquires Cadence Chemical
AVON, Ohio and NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ — Maroon Group LLC announced today that it has acquired Cadence Chemical, a national distributor of specialty chemicals based in Stamford, Connecticut. Cadence Chemical’s management team, led by its President, John Wilson, will continue to actively manage the business. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Maroon Group is owned by CI Capital Partners and Maroon Group management.
Founded in 2004, Cadence distributes specialty intermediate chemicals to the CASE (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, Elastomers), chemical processing, water treatment and associated industries. Cadence will become part of the Specialty Intermediates division of Maroon Group.
Trendspotting: Plastic Packaging in Transition
Over the course of that long, strange trip of a year that was 2016, PlasticsToday reported on a plethora of trends in plastics packaging. Everything from alternatives to metal cans to 100% recyclable, single-use coffee pods made headlines. As the year wraps up, we rounded up the most innovative technologies that are sure to be a hit in the marketplace in 2017.
The Klear Can developed by Milacron (Cincinnati, OH) is similar to many polypropylene (PP) plastic containers with double seam EZO can ends found in stores today. Although it behaves like a can, it is recyclable. The base is plastic and the rim represents a very low percentage of the package; so low, in fact, that it is microwavable. The product is over 98% plastic after the can is opened. The PP Klear Can scores a 5 for recyclability.
Sicomin Products Receive Fire Classification
Sicomin and 3A Composites Core Materials of Switzerland say that their epoxy resin PET foam sandwich panel has been tested to EN45545-2. This unified European fire protection standard assesses the performance of components through rigorous flammability, toxicity and smoke density tests and is recognised as the benchmark standard for the rail industry.
Chinese Police Bust Plant Recycling medical Waste for Use in Plastic Toys and Tableware
Three men have being prosecuted in eastern China for recycling medical waste that can end up being made into toys and tableware for sale.
Police identified one of the suspects during a crackdown on an illegal medical waste dump in Nanjing, capital of Jiangsu province, in August, Modern Express reported.
Canada’s CCL to Buy British Bank Note Maker Innovia for $842 Million
Canadian label and packaging maker CCL Industries Inc (CCLb.TO) said it would buy Innovia Group, which supplies the new UK plastic five pound note that has fallen foul of vegetarians, for around C$1.13 billion ($842 million).
The acquisition of UK-based Innovia is expected to make CCL the world leader in the fast-growing polymer banknote market.
Britain is one of the largest economies to adopt plastic banknotes and they are already in circulation in Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Australia.