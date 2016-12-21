Sterling Technologies Expanded Operations In Lake City, Pennsylvania

WALKER, MI — Custom Profile, Inc. announced it will be moving the production from a Wisconsin company it recently acquired to its operations at 2535 Waldorf Court NW.

The company is expected to add 54 new jobs and invest $2.28 million to support the relocation over the next three years, according to an announcement by the Right Place Inc.

Custom Profile, which is owned by Blackford Capital, Inc., announced the purchase of privately held Bemis Manufacturing of Sheboygan Falls, Wis. earlier this year. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.