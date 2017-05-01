Strouse, Die Cut Manufacturer, Plans Carroll County, Maryland, Production Plant

Strouse, is a die cut adhesive manufacturer, plans to construct a production facility in the Westminster Technology Park in Carroll County, Maryland.

The new 60,000 square foot facility which will be expandable to 80,000 square feet, is scheduled to break ground for construction in the Spring of 2017 and tentatively scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2018.

“The construction of a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is a significant milestone and opportunity for Strouse. Our employees are a talented team of professionals, engineering and manufacturing complex adhesive components for global companies like 3M, Ford, and Medtronics,” says Sue Chambers, President & CEO at Strouse.