Sumitomo Demag Names new Chief Technical Officer

As its new management team takes office, injection molding machine maker Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery GmbH has also announced the appointment of a new chief technical officer (CTO).

The Japan-based firm has named Hideki Kuroiwa, 51, as CTO effective January 2017. He will be responsible for Sumitomo Demag’s technical product development, developing product synergies and innovative customer solutions in conjunction with Sumitomo Demag’s Japanese parent company Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. Kuroiwa has worked for Sumitomo Heavy Industries as well Sumitomo Demag’s plastics machinery division in Japan for more than 20 years.