Supply Chain Management Association Names new President and CEO

Toronto-based industry group Supply Chain Management Association (SCMA) has appointed Christian Alan Buhagiar as its new president and CEO.
Buhagiar was most previously vice president of education with the Institute of Corporate Directors. In addition, he has served as the director of research planning, communications and government relations at Toronto-based York University. He has also held positions in several portfolios in the public sector, including serving in both the Ontario and federal governments.
Related Posts
Innovators to be Inducted Posthumously Into Plastics Hall of Fame
The Plastics Academy has announced the selection of five new members to be posthumously inducted into the Plastics Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will take place on May 4, 2017, during the Plastics Industry Association’s (PLASTICS; Washington, DC) 2017 Spring National Board Meeting in Palm Beach, FL.
“The Plastics Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who have a strong record of consistent dedication and extraordinary accomplishments, and who contributed to the stature and growth of the plastics industry,” said Jay Gardiner of Gardiner Plastics Inc., President of the Plastics Academy.
William R. Carteaux, PLASTICS President and CEO, commented, “As PLASTICS adapts to lead this industry into the future, the Plastics Hall of Fame gives us an important opportunity to recognize the individuals that made this industry as vital, vibrant and innovative as it is today. We honor these posthumous inductees, each of whom expanded the world’s idea of what plastics were capable of.”
NewAge Industries Pumps $9.5 Million Into Plant Upgrade
Because of the popularity of its line of AdvantaPure tubing, hose and molded components, NewAge Industries (Southampton, PA) has announced that it will invest $9.5 million in facility upgrades. It will expand and renovate 40,000 square feet of space, adding cleanroom suites, inspection areas and warehousing at its headquarters and manufacturing facility just north of Philadelphia.
The high-purity AdvantaPure product line is manufactured for single-use biopharma and pharmaceutical applications such as vaccine production and cell culture media transfer for harvest, filtration, fermentation, sampling and storage, according to company information.
“AdvantaPure has come a long way in a relatively short time period,” said Ken Baker, CEO of the division, which was launched in 2002. “Our expertise in tubing, hose and fluid transfer solutions positioned us to advise our customers on how to meet their unique challenges in this highly technical market, and now we’re expanding to meet this demand and prepare for the future.”
Clariant Expanding Medical Compounds Production at U.S. Facility
Swiss-based specialty chemical supplier Clariant is expanding its plant in Lewiston, Maine, and installing a new compounding line to meet growing demand for pre-coloured medical plastic compounds sold under the Mevopur brand name.
The new capacity will come on-line in the fourth quarter of 2017.
The new compounding line, built around a new 70-mm extruder, will be able produce larger batch sizes at high throughput rates, Clariant said in a statement. “Production will focus on materials such as polyolefins, ABS, PC and PC alloys as well as specialty resins like TPU, and cyclic olefins,” the firm said. “The EN-ISO13485 (2012) certified site in Lewiston is also being expanded to improve process-flow and material-handling.”
Armacell Opens PET Production Line in China
The company announces that it will invest in a new PET foam production line in China, based on a consistently high demand for its ArmaFORM PET foam products in the composite manufacturing industry.
Armacell’s high-performance, cost-effective and sustainable PET-based core materials, marketed under the ArmaFORM brand, are now manufactured in Belgium (Thimister-Clermont) and, before long, in Canada (Brampton). Additionally, the fourth PET foam production line in China is expected to be operational by the end of 2018.
Gurit Appoints Barracuda Advanced Composites as Distributor for Brazil
This agreement comprises distribution of Gurit`s advanced range of prepregs and adhesives for the marine and industrial markets in Brazil.
Gurit is well positioned in the wind energy market and the Company’s range of advanced core materials, prepregs and adhesives are well-established worldwide across industries for applications which require high-quality, versatile, lightweight and durable properties.
2016 was Record Sales Year for Sepro Group
France-based robotic automation maker Sepro Group reported record sales in 2016, with North America as its top regional market.
The firm reported 103 million euros in sales for 2016, with North America accounting for 21 per cent of that business.
Sepro Group has also announced plans to expand its facility in Warrendale, Pa., and begin assembling big robots there.
DowAksa Welcomes Carbon Fiber Industry Veteran Tony Roberts
DowAksa is pleased to announce that Anthony J. (Tony) Roberts has joined the company as Director, Strategic Planning.
Tony has many years of experience in the international carbon fiber composites business. He previously authored a series of global market reports, including the widely-subscribed “The Carbon Fibre Industry Worldwide 2011-2020 – An Evaluation of Current Markets and Future Supply and Demand”.
Fipa Introduces Sprue Grippers That Adapt to Broad Range of Specifications
Fipa Inc. (Cary, NC), a manufacturer of advanced vacuum technology, gripper systems, air nippers, tube lifters and end-of-arm tooling, announced the release of its new 2016 Series of self-centering, gap-free sprue grippers. Featuring a wide jaw opening, high closing force, single-acting operation and easy assembly and disassembly, the new grippers are also available with optional direct sensing capabilities and smooth or saw-tooth jaws.
The 2016 Series sprue grippers provide manufacturers throughout the automotive and plastics molding industries with an assortment of options designed to satisfy a broad range of gripping system specifications. This series is also the first to feature FIPA’s prominent new red dot trademark symbol derived from the Fipa company logo.
Composite Materials From Renewable Biomaterials
A European research project has been launched for the development of lignin-bases carbon fibres for use in composite fibre materials, in the form of a private-public partnership (PPP).
ITCF Denkendorf is participating in the project, along with other renowned firms and research institutes from all over Europe. The aim of the “LIBRE Project“ (Lignin Based Carbon Fibres for Composites) is the development of new, biobased composite materials: the intention is to develop raw materials for highly stable carbon fibre composites out of lignin derived from pulp and paper manufacture.