Supply Chain Management Association Names new President and CEO

The Plastics Academy has announced the selection of five new members to be posthumously inducted into the Plastics Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will take place on May 4, 2017, during the Plastics Industry Association’s (PLASTICS; Washington, DC) 2017 Spring National Board Meeting in Palm Beach, FL.

“The Plastics Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who have a strong record of consistent dedication and extraordinary accomplishments, and who contributed to the stature and growth of the plastics industry,” said Jay Gardiner of Gardiner Plastics Inc., President of the Plastics Academy.

William R. Carteaux, PLASTICS President and CEO, commented, “As PLASTICS adapts to lead this industry into the future, the Plastics Hall of Fame gives us an important opportunity to recognize the individuals that made this industry as vital, vibrant and innovative as it is today. We honor these posthumous inductees, each of whom expanded the world’s idea of what plastics were capable of.”