Teijin Completes Acquisition of US Continental Structural Plastics

HOUSTON (ICIS)–Japanese fibres, resins and plastics major Teijin has completed its previously announced $825m acquisition of Continental Structural Plastics (CSP), it said on Thursday.

Michigan-based CSP, with more than 3,300 employees and operations in three continents, is focused on automotive lightweight composite technologies.

With the acquisition, Teijin expects to realise, “significant materials synergies, enabling the combined companies to utilise high-performance composites technologies, including glass fibre reinforced thermosets and thermoplastics, carbon fibre, aramid fibres and multi-material hybrid composite solutions.”

