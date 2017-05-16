Thermo Fisher Extends Binge With $5.2 Billion Patheon Deal

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. extended its acquisition spree with the $5.2 billion purchase of Dutch drug-ingredients maker Patheon NV.
Thermo Fisher, which has turned into one of the world’s biggest manufacturers of diagnostic and testing equipment through deals, will pay $35 a share in cash for Patheon. That’s 35 percent above Patheon’s closing price Friday, before Bloomberg News reported that the companies were in talks.
The purchase adds to Thermo Fisher’s $22 billion buying binge over the past five years, based on data compiled by Bloomberg. Patheon will bring complex and harder to produce type grown out of living cells. Such biological therapies are increasingly important to drugmakers facing intense competitive pressure, and companies that have pioneered the therapies are now turning to contractors like Patheon to manage costs or make production more efficient.
