D6 Inc. Ready to Unveil new Headquarters and Thermforming Facility

D6 Inc., a manufacturer and “think-tank group” that specializes in food- and non-food packaging, announced the opening of its headquarters and thermoforming processing facility in Portland, OR. The 22,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art plant, which will be unveiled at an open house on May 25, 2017, features advanced intelligent process cooling from Frigel (East Dundee, IL). The system was designed specifically to support D6 Inc.’s ability to rapidly and cost-effectively produce quality prototype molds and parts.

“We pride ourselves in being the fastest production-grade prototyping company in the world, creating progressive concepts in a matter of hours compared with the monthly timeframes of our competitors,” said D6 Inc. President and CEO Edward Dominion. “Our unique capabilities, combined with our new facility, allow us to produce anywhere from 10 to 500,000-plus parts per month, per line, so that our clients are able to prove a concept at the store level within two to four weeks of the initial design phase.”