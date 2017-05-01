TPI Composites,Vestas Sign Wind Supply Agreement for Latin America

TPI Composites Inc. (TPI, Scottsdale, Ariz.) has signed a multiyear supply agreement with Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Aarhus, Denmark) to provide blades from two manufacturing lines (with option to add more lines) for the V136 wind turbine for markets in Central and South America. The blades will be produced at a new facility in Matamoros, Mexico, which is scheduled to open for production in the first half of 2018. TPI says its new manufacturing hub will be able to reliably and cost effectively serve wind markets in Mexico, Central and South America via land, rail and by water from the port of Brownsville, Texas. The facility, located on a 13­-hectare site, will initially be 48,000 m2 with the ability to expand and serve multiple customers.