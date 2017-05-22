Wittmann Battenfeld Expanding Kottingbrunn, Austria Site

Processing and auxiliary equipment maker Wittmann Group is planning an expansion of capacities at its injection molding machine manufacturing facility in Kottingbrunn, Austria.

The 15 million euro (Cdn$22 million) investment will see expansions and remodeling in the facility’s production plant and administrative area.

Specific plans have been made to extend the assembly area by an additional 2,200 square meters. “This area will house the assembly lines for medium-sized and large machines from the EcoPower and SmartPower series, with clamping forces ranging from 180 to 400 tonnes, to complement the assembly line for small machines already in operation since 2015,” Wittmann said in a statement. “Moreover, the assembly capacity for the large machines of the highly successful MacroPower series will also be increased.”