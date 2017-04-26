An All-Composite Lighthouse at Rava Port

The lighthouse is one of the world’s tallest all-composite lighthouses. It is made with Divinycell material from Diab.

Lighthouses still guide vessels around the many Indian islands. Rava Port boasts a lighthouse sturdy enough to withstand both sea water and cyclones.

Durable lighthouses needed for the Indian coast

With well over 500 islands, India has a need for sturdy and reliable lighthouses. The traditional way of constructing lighthouses is with masonry or concrete, since the Indian climate causes corrosion on steel frame structures. It is both costly and time-consuming, and since the traditional method requires the lighthouses to be made on site, materials, workers and machinery must be transported there, sometimes in difficult terrain.